Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty's Racehorse Wins $400K, Earns Breeders' Cup Berth

Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty are officially winners at the racetrack ... their horse scored a massive victory and punched its ticket to the Breeders' Cup.

Listenupshance, owned by celebrity-backed Run Fast Racing, won the $400K Grade 1 Bing Crosby Stakes Saturday at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

The 4-year-old gelding, ridden by Emisael Jaramillo and trained by Doug O'Neill, stayed near the front before taking the lead and holding off Maximum Bourbon by a nose.

Listenupshance completed the six-furlong race in an hour and nine minutes, earning the first Grade 1 victory of his career.

The win also secured him a fees-paid berth in the Breeders' Cup Sprint at Keeneland on October 31.

Run Fast Racing was founded by entertainment entrepreneur Adam Kluger and includes Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Rauw Alejandro and entrepreneur Glenn Sorgenstein.

The company also offers fans the opportunity to participate in the racehorse ownership experience for $100 a month.

Listenupshance entered the race after finishing third in the Grade 3 True North Stakes at Saratoga.