Lil Wayne Splits From 23-Year-Old Madi Cannon

Play video content Video: Lil Wayne Announces Split From 23-Year-Old Madi Cannon

Lil Wayne is going solo ... and not at his concerts, because he announced he and his alleged fiancée, 23-year-old Madi Cannon, are splitsville.

Check out the video ... Lil Wayne is airing out all the heat he's been facing in the recent days since the beginning of his "20 Years of Carter Classics" tour -- including his reason for snubbing Maine fans at the opening of his tour on June 30 ... and revealing his split from Madi.

Weezy says he was NOT engaged to Madi ... and, in fact, they were far from it ... saying he "had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person," but he didn't "want to be such a burden on such an amazing person."

Rumors of Lil Wayne's engagement to the social media influencer have been circulating since May 2026 ... but that relationship clearly didn't last anywhere close to "A Milli."

The split may also be related to why he was a no-show for his tour opener in Maine last Tuesday ... which he says in the video is a result of migraines and potential seizure risk.

Weezy has since kicked off his tour ... but things are still rocky with fans after he showed up late to his Friday New Hampshire show.