Lil Wayne Parties at Michael Rubin's White Party Hours After No-Show At Maine Concert

Lil Wayne went MIA for his concert in Maine, and now we may know why ... he decided he wanted to party instead of perform.

The rapper was seen present at Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons Wednesday night ... alongside other A-listers like DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, Jake Paul, Kevin Durant and many, many more.

It looks like Weezy didn't flake on Michael's party ... but, clearly, that wasn't the case the night before when he dipped out of his own concert in Maine without even touching the stage.

As you can imagine, fans went out to "Annihilate" Lil Wayne on social media for his rude and disrespectful gesture ... and we imagine those same fans are seeing red after learning Weezy was present at the White Party the following night.

We do not know if this party was the reason Lil Wayne decided to miss his concert on Tuesday ... but it's not the first time the rapper has done something like this ... with no-shows for concerts in Toronto in 2025, California in 2024, and LA in 2023.

It's definitely being noted by fans in Maine ... as well as the fans who are now crossing their fingers he doesn't bail on his show at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York tonight.

Lil Wayne has rescheduled his Maine concert to July 28 ... and has apologized to Maine fans on Instagram -- with no response as to why he missed the show in the first place, mind you.