Lil Wayne a No-Show at Maine Concert, No Explanation Given

Lil Wayne was a no-show for his concert in Maine last night ... and fans are obviously pissed he pulled this stunt again.

Weezy was supposed to play the Bangor waterfront with special guest 2 Chainz ... and was scheduled to take the stage at 10:45 PM -- but minutes after the scheduled start time, the crowd was told he wasn't coming out, per a local report.

No explanation was offered ... and fans lit Weezy up on social media for being rude and disrespectful to his fans -- noting this isn't the first time he bailed on a show.

Prior to last night, the most recent no-show was in August 2025, when he canceled a Toronto performance after fans were already packed in to the venue.

The rapper also dropped out a California musical at the last minute in 2024 ... and in 2023 he walked off a stage in Los Angeles only minutes into a concert.

Wayne is scheduled to perform tomorrow night at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York ... and we don't envy folks who have tickets.