Lil Wayne a No-Show at Maine Concert, No Explanation Given
Lil Wayne Blows Off Maine Show, Fans Pissed
Lil Wayne was a no-show for his concert in Maine last night ... and fans are obviously pissed he pulled this stunt again.
Weezy was supposed to play the Bangor waterfront with special guest 2 Chainz ... and was scheduled to take the stage at 10:45 PM -- but minutes after the scheduled start time, the crowd was told he wasn't coming out, per a local report.
No explanation was offered ... and fans lit Weezy up on social media for being rude and disrespectful to his fans -- noting this isn't the first time he bailed on a show.
Prior to last night, the most recent no-show was in August 2025, when he canceled a Toronto performance after fans were already packed in to the venue.
The rapper also dropped out a California musical at the last minute in 2024 ... and in 2023 he walked off a stage in Los Angeles only minutes into a concert.
Wayne is scheduled to perform tomorrow night at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York ... and we don't envy folks who have tickets.
We reached out to Weezy's camp ... so far, no word back.