Lil Wayne Praises Bears QB Caleb Williams, Walks Back Postgame Diss

Lil Wayne is waving the white flag to call a truce with Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams ... while eating a little crow in the process.

The rap icon -- a diehard Green Bay Packers fan -- took to X to publicly squash any lingering beef with the Chicago signal-caller after Williams rallied the Bears to a fourth-quarter comeback playoff win on Saturday over their rivals.

Wayne had dissed Williams in the aftermath of the game ... but he admitted there was no hate, just pain.

"Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I'm just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time," Wayne wrote. "4 dat u get da praise gesture from me!"

"Ay Caleb don't mind me bruh I'm just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me! I luh da game & it'd b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear."

That said ... Weezy couldn’t resist one last jab, reminding everyone where loyalties still stand.

"U a beast but ya still a bear."

Williams replied shortly after to also squash any beef … "Weez it’s all love. #BearDown tho."

In the heat of the moment, Wayne blasted the Packers while taking a shot at Williams on social media, writing "we just loss a playoff game to a n**** w purple nails" and that Green Bay sucks "bear azz."

Yeah ... emotions were high.

Williams clapped back with a pair of emojis -- a snowflake and a superhero -- and the hashtag #DABEARS shortly after the game ended. A few hours later, he posted a highlight tape to his Instagram with Wayne’s song "Mr. Carter" playing in the background.

Pretty good troll job by the Bears' quarterback, who gets the last laugh on the field as he advances to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round.