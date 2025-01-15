Caleb Williams Changes Phone Number After Ben Johnson Prank

Play video content The St. Brown Podcast

Caleb Williams is giving credit where it's due after being on the receiving end of an epic prank ... saying it was so top tier, he had to change his phone number as a result.

The rookie quarterback fell for a text message from a rando pretending to be Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson last week ... who claimed he was taking the Chicago Bears' head coaching vacancy.

A FaceTime follow-up revealed it was not actually BJ on the other end ... but instead of being salty for getting duped so hard, the former No. 1 overall pick is taking it like a champ.

A group of kids allegedly pranked Caleb Williams into thinking he was getting a FaceTime from Ben Johnson @barstoolchicago

pic.twitter.com/cWZHHdh3z0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 11, 2025 @barstoolsports

"I ain't gon' lie, it was a classic prank," Williams said on the St. Brown Podcast on Wednesday. "I gotta give 'em props. I wasn't locked in at the moment."

Williams still has no idea how the culprits got his number ... but that issue has now been resolved.

"I've had the number for 15 years. I don't have it no more. New number."

The podcast hosts, Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra and NFL free agent Equanimeous St. Brown, thought the ordeal was hilarious and couldn't believe Williams fell for the bait.

"The answers that you were giving had me f***in' rolling," Amon-Ra said.

Johnson really DID have a virtual interview with the Bears over the weekend ... and a potential second in-person interview would happen in the coming weeks.