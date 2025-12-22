Caleb Williams Signs Game-Worn Jersey For Cole Bennett, 'F*** GB, GB Suck'

Caleb Williams had a special gift for his buddy and popular music video director Cole Bennett over the weekend ... and took some MAJOR shots at the Green Bay Packers in the process.

Fresh off a thrilling come-from-behind victory over their hated rivals, the Chicago Bears quarterback gave the jersey he wore in Saturday's game to his friend ... complete with a personal message for the Lyrical Lemonade founder.

Play video content X/@_ColeBennett

Along with his signature, Williams also included a heartfelt note of love and motivation ... while also targeting the Pack.

"GB Suck! F*** GB," Williams wrote ... adding, "Da Best, LL x CW, DA Bears!" and more.

Fans were quick to notice the diss ... but it's not like the 2024 No. 1 overall pick was hiding it ... he was also wearing a cheese grater hat as he etched his Hancock on the threads.

In a video of the reveal, Bennett was stunned by the gift ... even leaning over it as he realized it's the same uni Williams wore during the 22-16 overtime win.

The Bears now have 11 wins on the season and are sitting pretty at the top of the NFC North ... not what most folks predicted would be the case before Week 1.