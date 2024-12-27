Caleb Williams Ripped For Bad 'Thursday Night Football' Performance

Caleb Williams might wanna stay off social media for a bit ... 'cause the Chicago Bears' rookie quarterback was on the receiving end of a ton of criticism for his "Thursday Night Football" outing.

While it was the Bears who fell to the Seattle Seahawks in an ugly 6-3 result, it was probably the viewers who took the biggest L on the night ... with the matchup being quite the stinker from start to finish.

Chicago's No. 1 overall pick went 16/28 for just 122 yards and an interception in the defeat ... and folks on social media were quick to sound off on the signal-caller throughout and after the game.

But it wasn't just the keyboard warriors working overtime ... as fans at Soldier Field also voiced their displeasure by letting the boo birds fly.

When asked about the jeers after the game, some people also took issue with what Williams said ... as he pointed out the franchise lacked success prior to his arrival.

"Their frustrations go way longer back than, you know, I've been here," Williams said ... while acknowledging it's his role to get the team back on track.

It wasn't all negative commentary toward the Heisman Trophy winner, though ... as some defended the guy by saying it would be difficult for anyone to succeed with the cards he was dealt in his freshman year in the Windy City.

Regardless, it doesn't change the fact it's all been downhill after Chicago started the season 4-2 ... with the squad going winless since falling to the Washington Commanders in dramatic fashion on Oct. 27.