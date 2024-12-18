Jahmyr Gibbs Ready For RB1 Role After Montgomery Injury, 'Nothing I'm Not Used To'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jahmyr Gibbs fantasy football managers, rejoice ... the Lions superstar says he's fully prepared to take on the bell cow role in Detroit in wake of David Montgomery's injury, telling TMZ Sports, "it's nothing I'm not used to."

Gibbs, of course, already had a huge hand in Dan Campbell's backfield -- toting the ball 186 times this season -- but after Montgomery hurt his knee in Sunday's loss to the Bills, he's now expected to get the majority of the snaps going forward.

When we asked Tuesday if the 22-year-old was ready for that ... he didn't mince words -- and gave a resounding yes.

"I mean, I've been doing that my whole life," he said. "That's how I got here!"

Even in slow-mo, Jahmyr Gibbs looks faster moving through time and space than everyone else. pic.twitter.com/735keUNxD9 — Al Karsten (@FootballGuy_Al) December 17, 2024 @FootballGuy_Al

In the Bills game alone, he certainly backed up his talk ... finishing the day with over 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Up next for Detroit is a road game Sunday against the Bears ... and given Chicago just yielded 114 rushing yards and two TDs in a "Monday Night Football" loss to the Vikings, it could be a huge first day as fulltime RB1 for Gibbs.

