Lions Coach Dan Campbell Drops F-Bombs In Passionate Radio Interview

Need some motivation on this Tuesday morning?? Just listen to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's recent radio appearance ... in which he passionately declared his guys will bounce back from their loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The leader of the Lions' sideline was ready to run through a brick wall when talking to Costa & Jansen on 97.1 The Ticket ... when he went on a fiery rant about the state of his team after tasting defeat for just the second time this season.

"You know what happens is? You know, you win 11 in a row, and you lose, and then the sky falls," Campbell said. "And I hate to say it, but we're not going to be able to win 11 in a row again for the rest of this season. We're just not going to be able to do it."

"You know what happens is, you get used to eating filet -- and I'm talking all of us -- and everything's good, life's good. But you forgot what it was like when you had nothing and you ate your f***ing loaves of bread and it was just fine and it gave you everything you needed."

"Sometimes you gotta get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are. And we'll do that."

Campbell said the 48-42 loss to the AFC East champions left a bad taste in his whole organization's mouths ... but it's just what the doctor ordered.

The fourth-year Lions coach added all 53 players on the roster will step up to the challenge ahead ... and will do whatever is needed to come out with wins each week.

"I don't give a crap if we have to win by one point every game for the rest of the year, that's what we're gonna do and I'm gonna be happy about it."

"We give up 700 yards and we win by one point? You're gonna see a f***ing smile from my ear to ear, all right? I can promise you. So we're gonna find a way and we're gonna get it done."

Campbell's comments had the hosts loving the content ... even if they appeared worried a bit when he issued the expletives.