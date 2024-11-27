Daniel Jones Signing With Vikings After Giants Exit

Daniel Jones is going to be a Minnesota Viking.

The NFL quarterback lasted just a few days without an NFL home ... agreeing to a one-year deal with the NFC North squad after the New York Giants released him last week.

DJ will serve as backup to Sam Darnold ... who has led the Vikes to a 9-2 record so far in the 2024-25 season.

The QB room in Minneapolis also includes Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien .. who are currently second and third on the depth chart. J.J. McCarthy -- the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- is on the IR after he suffered a season-ending injury.

There were rumors the Vikings had an interest in Jones when the G-Men let him go on Nov. 22. The Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions were also reportedly in the mix.

The former Duke signal caller was New York's top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He took over the starting spot after Eli Manning retired ... and the plan was for him to be the long-term replacement.

He led the Giants to one playoff appearance.

Jones apologized to the fanbase before he was released, saying, "I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins."