Daniel Jones Takes Blame For Giants' Losing Season, 'I Gave Everything!'

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is owning up to his role in the team's rough season ... admitting he hasn't performed up to standard, despite giving his all on the field.

The emotional statement came after Thursday's practice ... as the Giants prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Jones -- who was benched on Monday after losing his fifth consecutive game -- started by reflecting on his time with the New York organization, telling the media playing for NYG has been a dream come true.

"There's been some great times, but of course, we all wished there've been more of those," the 27-year-old said.

"I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation."

Jones added ... "I wish I could've done more. I'm 100% accountable for my part. I did not play well consistently enough to help get the team results."

The signal caller says he understands his struggles led the Giants to make a business decision ... but he's grateful to the Mara and Tisch families.

"I'm excited for the next opportunity and know that there's a lot of good football in front of me," Jones said.

DJ was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, surprising both fans and football analysts. Since replacing Eli Manning, he's had 4,582 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, 47 interceptions, 15 fumbles and has been sacked 208 times.

He's only led the Giants to one postseason appearance.