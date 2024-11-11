Raygun Praises NFL Player's Breakdance Celebration During Vikings Game, 'This Is Wild'

Minnesota Vikings safety Cam Bynum dedicated his third interception of the season to infamous break-dancer Raygun ... and his celebration after the highlight made it all the way to the Australian Olympian -- who gave it a perfect 10!!

The 26-year-old safety mimicked Raygun's viral moves after he picked off Mac Jones' pass late in the fourth quarter of the Vikes' 12-7 win at EverBank Stadium ... and naturally, the footage quickly made rounds on social media.

Bynum clearly did his homework ... perfectly executing the moves that made Raygun a household name for all the wrong reasons at the Paris 2024 Games.

Sure enough, Raygun herself -- real name Rachael Gunn -- learned of Bynum's stunt ... and she approved!!

"This is WILD," the 37-year-old dancer said on her Instagram story. "Love it, Cam Bynum!"

It's nice to see someone show Raygun some love. As we previously reported, the dancer faced backlash for her routine a few months back ... to the point where she apologized to the breakdancing community.

Raygun also recently announced she would step down from competitions ... but made it clear she's not done busting moves permanently.

"I’m not retiring!" Gunn said on "TODAY" this week. "You try and stop me. I’m not ever going to stop dancing."