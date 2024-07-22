Vikings Paying Out Khyree Jackson's Signing Bonus, Honoring Late DB W/ Helmet Decal

The Minnesota Vikings just revealed they're working on some classy gestures to pay homage to Khyree Jackson and his family ... announcing they're not only going to dole out the remainder of the late DB's signing bonus -- but they'll wear a helmet decal in his honor as well.

The NFL org., head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah revealed the plans on Monday ... roughly two weeks after Jackson was killed in a horrific car crash.

Play video content Minnesota Vikings

They said the remainder of the $827,000 Jackson was owed will be paid to his estate. They also said they'll be covering a large portion of his funeral expenses. In addition, O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah told reporters the Vikings will have a Jackson sticker on their lids this year, and no player will wear the former Oregon Duck's No. 31 this season as well.

In remembering their 2024 draft pick ... Adofo-Mensah recalled a moment he had with Khyree in his office when he was first getting to know him -- a time that led him to want Jackson on the team.

"[Khyree] was talking me through one of his songs by Major Nine and he said something to me that ultimately helped lead to why we wanted to bring him to this building [and] speaks a lot to how he was brought up," Adofo-Mensah said.

"He said, 'Kwesi, there's no wishes in this life. You get out of life what you put into it.' Between his joy, the way he attacked life, and also that hard-working spirit was partly why we were so excited to add him to this building, to this culture."

O'Connell said he was on the West Coast when he received word that Khyree had passed.

"It's the call all coaches fear more than anything," he said. "To get that phone call and know that not only Khyree, but two other tragic lives were lost. All young adults gone way too early. It leaves you heartbroken."

Adofo-Mensah went on to say that a contingent from the Vikings -- including Kevin and himself -- will attend Jackson's funeral on Friday. The team also plans to hold a celebration of life for Khyree in Minnesota for his family, teammates and staff.

Jackson -- along with Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton -- were killed when a driver on a Maryland highway changed lanes at a high rate of speed ... sending the car carrying Jackson and the two other passengers into a bunch of trees.

Jackson was just 24 years old.