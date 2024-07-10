Alleged Kelly Oubre Car Accident Victim Threatening To Sue 76ers Star Over Crash

The man who claims he was hit by Kelly Oubre in a late-night car wreck earlier this year wants the 76ers star to pay up for the damage he says the hooper caused ... and if the NBAer doesn't open his wallet soon, the guy tells TMZ Sports he's going to sue.

Siddh -- a 21-year-old college student -- says he was driving a 2023 Hyundai Elantra at around 1:45 AM on April 23 in Philadelphia when Oubre ran a red light and plowed into him in his purple Lamborghini Urus.

Siddh claims Oubre -- who had just competed against the New York Knicks in a playoff game hours earlier -- was driving at such a high rate of speed ... it rocked his car and caused injuries to himself and one of his passengers.

Siddh tells us his ride was ultimately deemed a total loss by his insurance company ... and, in addition, he says he now has terrible anxiety anytime he drives through an intersection.

He claims he and his attorneys have attempted to reach Oubre and the Sixers multiple times to try to reach a settlement, but he believes the basketball player is dodging him.

Siddh tells us he now might be forced to try to drag Oubre to court over it all.

For 28-year-old Oubre's part, he admitted in the days after the accident that he "probably" should hire a personal driver going forward. He and the Sixers did not respond to our requests for further comment on the matter on Tuesday.