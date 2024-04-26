NBA's Kelly Oubre Jr. Considering Personal Driver After Car Accident

Philadelphia 76ers hooper Kelly Oubre Jr. is considering handing over the keys after his recent car accident ... revealing he's mulling over the idea of hiring a personal driver.

Oubre -- who had 15 points and 7 rebounds in Thursday night's Game 3 matchup -- spoke about his wreck after the Sixers' big win ... saying he's doing fine, but will likely make some drastic changes to his day-to-day as a result of the incident.

"Everything is good," the 28-year-old said, according to reports. "I'm okay. The people that were involved were okay, but I need to probably get a driver or something and just stay off the road and behind the wheel, but everything is good. I'm good."

TMZ Sports broke the story -- KO wrecked his Lamborghini just hours after losing to the New York Knicks in Game 2 on Monday ... with Philly PD saying the luxury whip "disregarded a red traffic signal" and ran into a 2023 Hyundai Elantra.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Despite the crash, Oubre was able to take care of business on the court ... something he made note of in his postgame comments.

"I was still able to do my job and support my family and things are great."

It marked the second traffic-related incident for Oubre in around five months -- as we previously reported, the 6'7" forward was hit by a car back in November ... suffering a broken rib and injuries to his hip and leg.

Play video content November 2023 TMZSports.com