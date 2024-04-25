Kelly Oubre Jr. Wrecks Lamborghini In Car Crash Hours After Sixers' Game 2 Loss

Kelly Oubre Jr. lost a playoff game Monday night and then he lost his beloved car ... TMZ Sports has learned he wrecked his Lamborghini in a crash just hours after the Sixers fell to the Knicks in Game 2 of their postseason series.

The Philadelphia Police Dept. tells us the wreck happened at around 1:45 AM on Tuesday ... shortly after Oubre and the 76ers dropped a heartbreaker at Madison Square Garden, 104-101.

Cops say Oubre's 2021 matte purple Lambo "disregarded a red traffic signal" ... and plowed into a 2023 Hyundai Elantra.

Thankfully, cops say no one reported any injuries ... however, they did say both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene after sustaining damage.

The Sixers tell TMZ Sports the organization was aware of the accident.

It's obviously a tough blow for Oubre ... as he's spoken glowingly about the Lambo in the past -- even posing for pictures with it during a shoot with Intersection Magazine.

To add insult to injury, he and his Sixers have to win four out of the next five games against New York in order to advance in the postseason.

Oubre, though, will have a chance to get back on the right foot later Thursday ... as Philadelphia is slated to take on NY in Game 3 at the Wells Fargo Center at 4:30 PM PT.