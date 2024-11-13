Raygun Breaks Down Vikings Player Cam Bynum's Celebration On Video

Play video content

Camryn Bynum's viral Raygun-inspired interception celebration is getting a perfect score from the Australian sensation herself ... with the breaker sharing a real-time reaction to the Vikings player's tribute!!

Raygun -- real name Rachael Gunn -- sent TMZ Sports a clip of her watching the defensive back's moves following his game-clinching pick ... and needless to say, she felt it was worthy of an Olympic medal.

"Finishing with the kangaroo. Teammates got involved, crowds cheering, that's a celebration," she said.

While some people gave 37-year-old some flack for her performance at the Paris Games -- which she called devastating at the time -- Bynum told us he's a huge fan of Raygun ... and knew he wanted to bring her routine to the NFL.

"I memorized it and studied her. I had to memorize the dance because I'm like one of my interceptions. I had to do it. I'm excited about the catch and the interception, but my biggest thing was to get that celebration off, and I got it, and I'm happy."

He even said he would love to meet up with Gunn at the end of the Vikings' season ... and take her on in a dance battle!!