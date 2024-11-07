Raygun Quits Competitive Breaking Following Olympics Backlash

Rachael "Raygun" Gunn is done with competitive breaking ... she revealed this week she's calling it quits due to all of the hate that was spewed her way following her viral performance in the Olympics.

The 37-year-old made the announcement while on The Jimmy & Nath Show ... explaining that everything she went through in France and its aftermath has sapped all of the joy she used to get out of competing.

"I don't think people should feel crap about the way they dance," she said ... before adding, "I still break, but I don't compete. I'm not going to compete anymore."

Raygun became instantly internet famous back on Aug. 9 ... when her unique routine in Paris had social media users racing to their keyboards.

Initially, it all seemed to be in good fun ... but in the ensuing weeks, a Change.Org petition was actually created in an effort to raise questions about the integrity of the selection process that got her to the Games.

The attention was all so overwhelming, the Australian felt the need to record a video to beg for the detractors to back off ... and now, months later, it's clear it all took a huge toll on her.

"Look, it's surreal," she said. "And, it's still impossible to process."

So, Raygun's done ... but she did at least say she'll be turning up in her living room every now and then.