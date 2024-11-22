New York Giants Release Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones' time with the New York Football Giants is over -- the organization just released the former first-round pick at the quarterback's request.

The surprising news was announced on Friday ... just days after the 27-year-old lost his starting job amid a 2-8 record on the 2024-25 season.

Play video content SNY

Giants president John Mara said Jones met with him this morning and asked to be released ... and both sides felt it was the right move.

The writing was on the wall when Jones addressed the media on Thursday ... when he took full responsibility for the team's on-field woes -- while also sharing his gratitude for his time with the franchise.

"Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way," Mara said minutes ago. "His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out."

"We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Jones signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the G-Men in 2023 ... but an injury guarantee in the deal certainly played a factor, as he would see a $23 million payday if he got hurt -- and considering the team's season is over and it's clear his time was up, it appears the move was a no-brainer.