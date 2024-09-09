Giants Fans Heckle Daniel Jones, Burn QB's Jersey After Loss To Minnesota

Daniel Jones and the Giants' season got off to a rough start Sunday -- they were blown out by the Minnesota Vikings -- and New York fans had no issues making their displeasure toward their quarterback known.

As Jones -- who went 22-for-42 for 186 yards and two interceptions -- was leaving MetLife Stadium following the 28-6 defeat ... he was hit with a chorus of boos and heckles from Big Blue supporters who were waiting outside.

One fan could be heard saying, "You suck!" ... while another shouted at him to go home.

Fans elsewhere in the stadium grounds made their disdain for their sixth-year signal-caller known in a different way, with some burning their Jones jerseys in the parking lot.

Giants Fans are burning Daniel jones jerseys outside MetLife 🤦🏼‍♀️ at least donate pic.twitter.com/nGSX0urOLU — Sarah McCrory (@sarahhmccrory) September 8, 2024 @sarahhmccrory

It capped off a rough start to the season for the franchise -- which welcomed legends like Lawrence Taylor, Eli Manning and Phil Simms back to kick off their 100th season as an NFL franchise.

#Giants fans leaving the season-opener with 4:22 left in third quarter after Daniel Jones pick 6 pic.twitter.com/U1v3tkswfb — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) September 8, 2024 @rydunleavy

For Jones' part, he remained upbeat despite the performance, telling media members, "We'll get in, watch the film, see what we can do better, see how I need to play better, and go from there. We're focused on that."

When asked about his confidence in his quarterback ... head coach Brian Daboll didn't offer up a stern vote of confidence -- just saying the team has to get better.

"Overall," he said, "we have to do a better job, and that starts with me."