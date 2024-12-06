Detroit Lions Fan Claims Security Took Cheese Grater After Viral Moment

A Detroit Lions fan equipped with a cheese shredder now has beef with some of his favorite team's security guards ... as he claims they nabbed his cheddar grater following his viral moment!

If you missed it, the Aidan Hutchinson supporter set the internet ablaze in the first half of the Lions' huge clash with the Green Bay Packers ... as he grated some dairy from Ford Field's first row in front of a "Thursday Night Football" camera.

Rockin' a pair of sunglasses and a stoic look on his face -- he mocked the Lions' cheesehead rivals by making it sprinkle ... and almost immediately, Detroit turned the imagery into a GIF.

While it was all quite hilarious -- many online wondered how stadium officials allowed the device to get in ... and, it turns out, they didn't.

The fan wrote on his X page following the game that he snuck the grater into the venue by hiding it in his jacket sleeve. He also said security confiscated it just after he was seen with it.

Doesn't appear he's super upset by the ordeal -- he wrote to his favorite team with a crying emoji after they ended up winning 34-31, "@Lions tell 'em to bring it back to me lol."