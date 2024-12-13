Detroit Lions Revoke Fan's Season Tickets ... After Altercation W/ Matt LaFleur

The Detroit Lions fan who squabbled with Matt LaFleur before a game last week has been punished ... he says his favorite team has revoked his season tickets over the altercation.

Fahad Yousif told WXYZ Detroit this week that his beloved squad made the decision just days ago ... informing him in an email that he'll no longer be allowed to be a season-ticket holder again.

On field view of Matt LaFleur arguing with the Lions fan during yesterday’s game 😬



Yousif said to the outlet he was devastated over the decision ... though he ultimately understood his behavior before the "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Packers was inappropriate.

"I was in the wrong, so some repercussions were taken," he said. "I've learned my lesson."

Despite the punishment, Yousif will have the opportunity to return to Ford Field at some point in the future ... as he said the team will allow him back if he completes an online fan conduct course.

As for his revoked season tix, Yousif will at least get a refund for the tilts he's slated to miss.

