Dan Campbell Offered Lifetime Supply of Teeth-Whitening Product

Dan Campbell's chompers had social media talking on Sunday ... but one company is stepping up to help coach out -- offering him a lifetime supply of teeth-whitening product!!

The Detroit Lions leader's frustration was caught on cameras during the Lions' 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 15 ... and at one point, so were his not-so-pearly whites.

Dan Campbell’s teeth holding on for dear life 😭 pic.twitter.com/Icgs1wh8Hm — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) December 16, 2024 @HaterReport_

The shade of Campbell's teeth could be due to tobacco use or heavy coffee drinking ... and if that's the case, the folks at The White Pearl Company wants to assist in bringing his smile a few shades lighter.

Angely Almazan, owner and founder of TWPC, got wind of Campbell's dental woes ... and shared a statement expressing her desires to lend a hand.

"After Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell recently went viral for his noticeably stained teeth, we’d like to extend an offer to help tackle this issue head-on," Almazan said.

"We are proud to offer Coach Campbell a lifetime supply of our professional teeth whitening products and services to ensure his smile matches the energy and excellence he brings to his team."

Alamazan also shared a direct message to Campbell -- "Coach, the offer stands whenever you’re ready to flash that winning smile."

The Lions have a lot to smile about ... so there's a chance Campbell takes Alamazan up on the sweet deal.