Bears' Adrian Colbert Says Ayahuasca Trip With Aaron Rodgers Changed His Life

Apparently there is a place in this world where a Chicago Bear and a Green Bay Packer legend can happily coexist ... 'cause Adrian Colbert said this week a recent trip to Central America with Aaron Rodgers changed his life.

The 31-year-old defensive back made the admission to Harvey and Charles on Wednesday's "TMZ Live" -- explaining that after he did ayahuasca with Rodgers on a three-night retreat in Costa Rica this past year, he came out of it a completely different person.

The two went on the excursion with fellow NFLer Jordan Poyer and others ... and Colbert said Rodgers' words on the getaway helped him learn how to "surrender."

"For me personally," Colbert told the guys, "I was once driven off of anger and how can I prove other people wrong for doubting me? But, now, I come from a place of love."

New clip of Aaron Rodgers doing ayahuasca in his new docu-series ‘Aaron Rodgers: Enigma’



Hitting Netflix on December 17thpic.twitter.com/EN6vrqSEHZ — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) December 13, 2024 @LightsCameraPod

The NFLers' trip was actually documented in the new Netflix flick, "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma" -- and you can see in the show, the New York Jets quarterback -- who's spent most of his football career beating up the Bears -- really appeared to help Colbert and the others let loose on their ayahuasca journey.