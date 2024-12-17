Justin Jefferson, Cris Carter Pay Tribute To Randy Moss On 'MNF' ... After Cancer Reveal

Randy Moss wasn't at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night, but his presence was still felt nonetheless ... as multiple stars paid tribute to him following his cancer battle reveal.

Cris Carter and Jake Reed, Moss' former teammates in Minnesota, got the homages started just before the Vikings' primetime matchup against the Bears.

As Minnesota's team captains went out for the ceremonial coin toss, Carter and Reed followed closely behind while holding Moss' purple No. 84 jersey up high.

A short time later, in the first quarter of the tilt, Justin Jefferson shouted out the sick Hall of Famer following a touchdown catch.

"We love you Randy, that's for you" 💜



Justin Jefferson showing love to Randy Moss after the TD 🥹 pic.twitter.com/fiSD5Vl4Df — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 17, 2024 @SportsCenter

He did a little dance in the endzone, found a camera and screamed, "We love you, Randy! That's for you!" He also held up a pair of heart hands.

Plenty of fans in the stands, meanwhile, were also seen in Moss jerseys ... and to cap off things off, the Vikes scored a 30-12 win for their former player.

Randy clearly appreciated it all, he took to X late Monday evening to write, "LUV U ALL!#letsmosscancer."

After days of speculation about his health status, Moss finally revealed last Friday doctors found a cancerous mass in between his pancreas and liver recently ... and he told his followers he's since required multiple surgeries to try to remedy the situation.

Moss seemed confident he was on his way to 100 percent -- he called himself a "cancer survivor" -- but he did note he still has to go through "some chemo and radiation."