Simone Biles Supports Husband Jonathan Owens W/ Head-To-Toe Outfit At Bears Game

It wasn't too difficult to see who Simone Biles was supporting at the Bears vs. Seahawks game Thursday night ... check out her 'fit -- it was covered in images of her husband, Jonathan Owens!!

The U.S. gymnastics star pulled up to Soldier Field for the "Thursday Night Football" tilt in a hoodie and some sweats that had Owens' face all over them.

The Chicago defensive back's No. 36 digits were also featured on the cozy garb ... and it was clear the 29-year-old appreciated the look, as he gave her a big ole smooch before taking the field.

Biles, of course, has been known to rock Owens-themed attire at games ... in fact, one of her J.O. Green Bay jackets got her in a bit of hot water with Bears fans earlier this year.

Seems, though, she's remedied that whole situation -- as she's been in nothing but navy blue, orange and Owens looks throughout this season.

Unfortunately for Biles and her man, the sweet getup didn't help his team much against Seattle ... Chicago looked dreadful -- and lost, 6-3.