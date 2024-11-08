Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Share Date Night Kiss At Chicago Bulls Game

Play video content Chicago Bulls

Forget dinner and a movie ... Simone Biles and her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens, had something else in mind for date night in Chicago -- a Bulls game!

The famous couple were even gifted custom jerseys by the organization for pullin' up.

Simone and Jonathan -- who married in 2023 -- were spotted sitting courtside at the United Center on Thursday to watch Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves face their Bulls.

Despite the Bulls' 135-119 loss, Biles and the Bears safety appeared to enjoy the game, as the couple was all smiles as they shared a kiss on camera.

Fans were excited to see Simone and Jonathan in the arena, including Benny the Bull, who gave Biles and Owens jerseys with their names on them. Biles also got to wear the Chicago Bulls chain.

It's somewhat rare that the busy couple has time to go out and just chill. But, Biles' Gold Over America tour wrapped up on November 3, and the Chicago Bears are playing at home this week, meaning Owens had an opportunity to spend time with his lady.

It's been an amazing 2024 for both athletes in their respective sports. Biles won her seventh gold medal at the Paris Olympics and broke 13 records, including the most decorated American gymnast ever.