Simone Biles' Hubby Jonathan Owens Joined Her On Tour During Bears Bye Week

Rather than sitting around at home during the Bears bye week, Jonathan Owens decided to join his superstar wife, Simone Biles, on tour ... as she flips her way across the country, entertaining fans!

The safety -- who signed a two-year deal with Da Bears in March -- last played on Oct. 13 ... before hopping on a plane to spend some quality time with the seven-time Olympic gold medalist on the Gold Over America Tour.

The two lovebirds appeared to have a great time as Biles shared photos with her 12+ million Instagram followers, showing the couple hangin' out, exploring places like Missouri and Texas.

"Had the best time ❤️❤️," Owens said in the IG comments. "TOUR LIFE 🤞🏽."

The G.O.A.T. is a gymnastic-themed concert featuring Biles, Jordan Chiles, Federick Richard, Katelyn Ohashi, and more of her former star teammates.

The tour kicked off on September 17th ... which unfortunately forced Biles to miss a few Bears games. Despite that, the couple is clearly supportive of each others careers.

Play video content August 2024

In fact, Owens took time off from Bears training camp, with permission, to attend the 2024 Paris Olympics ... where he witnessed his wife historic performance.