Hard Knocks Star Adrian Colbert Not Worried About Caleb Williams After First Game

Hard Knocks star Adrian Colbert may not have an NFL home quite yet, but he's still watching his former squad from afar ...- telling TMZ Sports he was impressed with the overall performance of the Chicago Bears on Sunday!

We caught up with the 30-year-old safety after Da Bears' week one win against the Tennessee Titans. While it wasn't the most eye-popping debut stats-wise for the number one overall pick, Caleb Williams ... he knows the special talent the quarterback possesses.

"Kid can throw the ball," Colbert said. "He's very smart and determined. His work ethic is second to none. His attention to detail and the game, you can tell he loves the game. [If] somebody loves the game and they put the work in, they're gonna see the results."

Adrian also talked about Jonathan Owens -- or "Mr. Biles" as the broadcast team called him (of course, he's Simone Biles's hubby) -- and Colbert couldn't have sung any higher a praise of the couple ... even though some were wondering if the line was a slight at Owens.

"I think it's an awesome thing with their relationship," Colbert said. "He has so much respect and love for his wife as she has for him. I don't think it's to be taken as a slight regardless how society might perceive it. They're married, they're in love, they support each other, and that s*** is beautiful."

While AC isn't on a squad right now, he hopes to be back on the gridiron soon ... but he isn't sweating if it isn't with the Bears.