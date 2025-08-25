Lil Wayne Gives Cross, Chain to Disabled Fan Forced to Wait 17 Years to See Him

Lil Wayne’s Chicago concert Sunday night ended with a heartfelt moment with a longtime fan ... who fulfilled a 17-year-old wish to meet her GOAT rapper!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained photos of Wayne backstage at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre having an emotional meet-and-greet with Sade Stephens and her mother, Andrea Carson.

In addition to taking photos and chatting it up with Sade and Andrea, Wayne took off his cross pendant and chain, and gave it to Sade.

Andrea called the moment one of the best days of her daughter's life, which was forever changed 17 years ago ... just as she was expecting to see Wayne in concert for the first time.

Here's the skinny -- back in 2008, Sade was a senior in high school looking forward to graduation, with a love for dancing and music.

Then, on December 17th that year -- while on the way to a roller skating rink -- Sade told her mother how excited she was about getting tix to see Wayne and Keyshia Cole in concert -- but, that night, Sade suffered a cardiac arrest while skating.

Since the near-fatal incident, Sade's been non-verbal and wheelchair-bound, but is still aware of her surroundings and still loves music ... especially Tunechi's.

Luckily, Andrea knew someone who was able to contact Young Money Records honcho Mack Maine ... and we're told he set up the heartwarming meet and greet with Wayne.

