Lil Wayne-Owned Horse, Sixhoofsevenhoof, Wins at Los Alamitos Race

Weezy F Baby and the "F" is for FIRST PLACE!!

Lil Wayne's "6 Foot 7 Foot" song isn't just a banger of a track ... it's also fire ON the track ... 'cause the rap legend's thoroughbred, Sixhoofsevenhoof, secured a thrilling victory at Los Alamitos Race Course!!

Here's the deal -- Lil Tunechi is co-owner of Run Fast Racing, a celebrity race horse ownership group founded by Adam Kluger, the artist manager and CEO of Kluger Agency.

One of their horses, Sixhoofsevenhoof, was in Race #6 on the opening day of the LAFC Meet in Los Alamitos, California ... and galloped to victory at the last second with star jockey Antonio Fresu.

It was only the second career race for Sixhoofsevenhoof, who got its name as a tribute to Weezy's "6 Foot, 7 Foot" song. The tune was impossible to ignore in 2010.

As it turns out, Sixhoofsevenhoof wasn't the only Run Fast Racing horse that triumphed at the LACF Meet.

Punto Forty -- named after a reggaeton single by co-owner Rauw Alejandro -- also won Race #1 with Fresu. It was Punto's first-ever race.

We're told two-time Kentucky Derby winner Doug O'Neill trains both horses.

"Amazing to go two for two on our first racing weekend in California," Kluger said. "Love that the two horses we sent were named by Wayne and Rauw."

Wayne, Alejandro, Kluger and Lil Yachty teamed up to launch the exclusive racehorse group in April ... something Weezy was thrilled about.

"I'm excited to have some fun with this," Weezy said.