Lil Wayne Skipping Louisiana on 'Carter VI' Tour After Super Bowl Snub

Lil Wayne is hitting the road in support of his upcoming "Tha Carter VI" album and stopping in virtually every major U.S. territory ... except the state that birthed him!!!

On Tuesday, Wayne and Live Nation certified the 34-city "Tha Carter VI" tour -- which kicks off on Friday in NYC at Madison Square Garden ... barely enough time to clean out Tom Thibodeau's desk!!!

New Yorkers will get the first taste of the new music, followed by dates in Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta and several Florida shows -- but nothing for The Boot!!!

It's interesting that Wayne would leave Louisiana off his tour schedule ... he performed in NOLA in April as the headliner for the 2025 New Orleans Jazz Fest -- but of course, before the new album dropped.

