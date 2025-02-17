Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Carter Curses Out 'SNL 50' Performance Haters

My Dad Killed It on 'SNL 50'!!!

Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter is swatting down critics of his 'SNL 50' performance, especially since they're comparing it to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl set!!!

The Young Money MC was backed by The Roots and conducted a medley of his classic hits at Radio Music City Hall over the weekend, opposite Miley Cyrus.

Apparently, the negative responses flooded Reginae's timeline ... because she exploded with fury!

In a fiery rebuttal to fans stuntin' on Daddy, Reginae hopped into The Shade Room to defend Weezy's performance, adding the New Orleans rap legend took home a money bag for the evening.

Some fans argued Wayne's performance justified his alleged SB snub, but "SNL 50" is a more lucrative gig, considering Super Bowl performers don't get paid!!!