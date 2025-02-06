Lil Wayne Jumps On 'Tweaker' Remix With LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball's already got the hottest song in all hip-hop ... and now the hooper-turned-rapper locked down one of the greatest artists in the genre's history to jump on the remix for "Tweaker," Lil Wayne!

The remix doesn't drop until Friday, but fans got a bit of an early look at the cover art for the tune ... hours before it'll be streamed by scores on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

The pairing absolutely makes sense ... as a lot of people have said the song gives off an early 2000s, southern vibe (in fact many said Gelo sounds like Mannie Fresh) ... perfect for Wayne's style.

Even Boosie Badazz offered to do a verse on the track. Gelo also recently told us he hopes to drop a mixtape with NBA YoungBoy.

Gelo's rap career is off to a super hot start. The former pro basketball player released "Tweaker" in January and the song has garnered tens of millions of listens.

He also dropped a music video for the song last month, featuring cameos from his NBA star brothers LaMelo and Lonzo.

Gelo also inked a multimillion-dollar deal with Def Jam and is set to perform at Rolling Loud, one of the biggest music festivals in the country.