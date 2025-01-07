LiAngelo Ball Lands Rolling Loud Set After Viral Rap Song

LiAngelo Ball's rap career is taking off like no other -- the former UCLA star just landed a spot on the Rolling Loud California lineup ... days after his first rap single blew up on social media.

The popular festival just dropped its slate of artists for 2025 ... and Gelo's name sits among some heavy hitters in the industry -- like A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Peso Pluma, YG, Quavo and Ab-Soul.

It's a massive come-up for Gelo ... after all, his debut, "Tweaker," was officially published on Jan. 3 -- but has since taken a world of its own.

Not only did the Detroit Lions jam out to it after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC on Sunday .... but the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and more have also gotten in on Gelo's music career.

Gelo was a star at Chino Hills before joining the Bruins ... and he also spent some time playing overseas alongside his brother, LaMelo.

He tried out for the NBA ... but some believe he's found his true calling in the studio.

Unclear how long Ball's set will be ... as "Tweaker" is the only track released at this time, but his brother, Lonzo, revealed there are other songs already in the bank.