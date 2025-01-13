LiAngelo Ball Inks Record Deal With Def Jam

LiAngelo Ball's officially a signed artist -- he inked a deal with Def Jam following the massive success of his viral song, "Tweaker."

Gelo's contract is with Def Jam and Universal Music Group ... and while initial reports say it's worth $8 million, our sources say that is not true. According to insider Shams Charania, Gelo will own all his music (a huge win in the industry) as well as his own label.

Gelo has found a new lane after pro hoops -- and if the reception from his first track is any indication of how his rap venture will go, he's no one-hit-wonder.

As of this post, "Tweaker" has raked in more than 7 million views on YouTube, despite not having an official music video.

It also got over 15 million plays on Spotify and is currently one of the top trending songs on Apple Music ... not to mention how it's taken the NBA by storm.

Ball -- who last played in Mexico in 2024 -- has received a lot of praise from rappers like Moneybagg Yo and Boosie Badazz ... who have publicly expressed interest in jumping on a remix for the track.

Damian Lillard -- who is considered to be one of the most gifted musicians in the NBA -- also gave Gelo his flowers.