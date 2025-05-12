Lil Wayne's GF Says She Got Dumped on Mother's Day

Play video content

Lil Wayne's longtime girlfriend Denise Bidot is claiming the Young Money rapper kicked her and her daughter out of his house they had been living in ... on Mother's Day!!!

Denise took to IG to reveal Wayne broke the bad news -- and didn't have the guts to face her in person -- he broke up with her via text and sent movers to do the heavy lifting!!!

To add insult to injury, Denise then claimed she's been physically abused by Wayne in the past and has direct knowledge of other women he's beaten up.

She says Wayne was in the process of flying in more women to take her place while she and her daughter were kicked to the curb.

Denise and Wayne have been on-and-off-again for years and even fielded engagement rumors at one point.

Ironically, she dumped him several years ago when the rapper stepped out on a limb and endorsed President Donald Trump.