Lil Wayne, Flau'jae Johnson Drop Music Video W/ Kim Mulkey, NCAA Trophy

The music video for Lil Wayne and Flau'jae Johnson's new single dropped on Monday ... and the visuals are giving some serious LSU vibes -- from coach Kim Mulkey to the NCAA championship trophy!

The LSU hoops star premiered the project on her X page ... and thousands tuned in to see what she came up with for her "Came Out A Beast" track with Weezy.

Tune into the #CameOutABeast📷 music video with@LilTunechi this Monday at 12pm EST. Make sure to use the hashtag and join in on the conversation: https://t.co/wSHk7CybBW — Flaujae 4️⃣ (@Flaujae) August 23, 2024 @Flaujae

In the intro, the point guard shows a glimpse of her day job -- playing basketball with her Tiger teammates and getting a pep talk from Coach Mulkey.

Louisiana's own Lil Wayne then shows up and spits his epic verse from the track.

The rest of the three-minute clip shares major nods to LSU ... with the women's basketball team, Tigers fans, purple and gold colors, and the NCAA trophy on display throughout.

Johnson and the 2023 team famously won their first NCAA championship after beating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes ... and she clearly wanted to make it a focus for the vid.