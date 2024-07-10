Flau'jae Johnson Supports Women's Fake Eyelashes After Aries Spears Comments

Play video content TMZ.com

Flau'jae Johnson is advising women to wear their fake lashes no matter what Aries Spears or anyone else is saying to the contrary ... do you, boo!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the LSU hoops star in Hollywood on Tuesday and she hit a fast break on Aries' recent comments slamming the current fashion trend of oversized eyelash extensions.

Women of all nationalities and races are gluing the bristle brushes to their eyelids but Aries primarily targeted his "beautiful Black queens" in his viral PSA ... before calling the lashes ridiculous wastes of time.

Aries says it's a double no-no if the woman's body is disproportioned ... the lashes stand out even more!!! 😬

Black women ripped Aries a new one for essentially making a pot-kettle argument with the weight jokes and Flau'jae chalked it up to BW always being scrutinized under the microscope.

Although ... she couldn't help but crack up about Aries' bit about the eyelashes resembling "BBLs on faces" ... maybe she knows a few people who fit the bill!!!

At any rate, FJ has been keeping busy this offseason promoting her new album "Best of Both Worlds," boosted by her Lil Wayne collab, "Came Out A Beast."