Nicki Minaj Disses Jay-Z and Shannon Sharpe on New Lil Wayne Remix

Nicki Minaj has Lil Wayne's back in his beef with the NFL and Jay-Z on their latest collab -- and also found time to fire back at Shannon Sharpe!!!

Wayne just released his "Carter VI" album -- without any features from Nicki but the two convened on Tuesday night with the remix for one of the songs, “Banned From NO.”

Nicki apparently has been waiting on the perfect moment to clap back at Shannon for his "Nicki who?" remarks a year ago and she leaned into her backhanded lyrics on social media ... “If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharpe!!!"

The track's title is a play on Wayne being snubbed by the NFL in his New Orleans hometown during Super Bowl LIX, in favor of Kendrick Lamar (as well as N.O.R.E.'s “Banned From T.V.," the original instrumental) and Nicki took aim at Jay-Z's role with the league ... “NFL, fire some n****s and then call us!!!”

Play video content TMZ.com

Wayne clarified he doesn't have issues with Kendrick but the powers that be who decided to ban him from the 'Noila.

Nicki's trending lyrics could also apply to her Young Money counterpart Drake, who has his own legal issues with the NFL after it hosted Kendrick's subliminal shot-fest at this year's Super Bowl!!!

At any rate, Nicki's "Carter VI" boost is well-needed for the album's visibility.