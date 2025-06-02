G Perico Cosigns The Game's 'Best L.A. Rapper List' Over Complex's Picks

Play video content TMZ.com

The Game was so frustrated with Complex's recent "Best L.A. Rappers" list that he buckled down and made his own -- a rap revision G Perico can wholly cosign!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got G Perico's take on Complex's West Coast review outside of his Blue-T-Shirt pop-up shop collab with Everytable this weekend, and he told us his eyes couldn't believe what was being published.

Complex ranked G Perico #48 out of #50, whereas Game extended his list to the Top 100 L.A. rappers, placing G at #46 outta #100, and adding names such as Buddy, Yo-Yo, Glasses Malone, and the late Mausberg -- a vast improvement of G Perico's status.

Game also placed Tupac Shakur as the top L.A. rapper in favor of Complex's pick of Kendrick Lamar ... a pick that's being criticized for ignoring history through a Gen-Z lens.

G Perico tells us that Game's opinions are rooted in the soil, and doesn't believe any expertise went into Complex's compilation -- L.A. hip hop is something you have to experience ... not read about on the internet!!!

The fans clearly rank G Perico particularly high, especially coming off his DJ Drama-helmed, "LA Gangster: Gangsta Grillz" from April.