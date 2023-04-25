G Perico Says Desiigner Needs Prayers and Rest After Airplane Charge

Play video content TMZ.com

G Perico recently shook off his own run-ins with the law ... and hopes Desiigner does the same after landing himself in hot water last week.

We caught Perico promoting his new DJ Drama-led album, "Hot Shot" outside the "Dub C and Cj Mac Show" in Hollywood ... and picked his brain about Desiigner's current dilemma.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... the "Panda" rapper was recently arrested and charged with indecent exposure for allegedly masturbating in front of flight attendants.

Perico tells us he doesn't know Desiigner personally but says he's witnessed people with mental health issues as a result of his background ... and hopes he gets the necessary treatment.

Desiigner told the FBI agent who interviewed him after the transpacific flight to Minneapolis, he was masturbating because he "didn't really get much cootie" while in Japan.