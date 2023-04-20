Rapper Desiigner Busted for Exposing Himself on Airplane, Seeking Mental Help

Desiigner is having problems with his mental health, a struggle he says has been made abundantly clear after we're told he exposed himself on an international flight.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the "Panda" rapper was on an international flight over the weekend coming back to the United States after a trip with stops in Thailand and Tokyo. We're told during the flight he exposed himself, and was scolded by a flight attendant.

Once Desiigner's plane landed Monday in Minneapolis, he was met by cops, questioned and eventually released.

As for what led to the incident ... our sources say while he was on his trip, Desiigner got ill and was prescribed meds, he believes the medication caused some sort of chemical imbalance.

In a statement to TMZ, Desiigner tells us, "For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly."