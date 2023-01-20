Desiigner Shreds Short-Lived Retirement with 'Bigger & Bigger' Video
1/20/2023 9:59 AM PT
Desiigner’s had time to rethink his passionate declaration about retiring due to his disgust with Takeoff’s murder ... and the Brooklyn-bred rapper's decided to go big, and get back in the game.
The former GOOD Music chart-topper is blazing the indie circuit now through a management deal with Riveting Music, and dropped off the new video for his recently released track, “Bigger and Bigger."
The Daniel CZ-directed video takes on a “Batman” feel ... as a giant-sized Desiigner overlooks the city’s nighttime skyline.
Desiigner’s been gearing up for his first full-length project in years -- he recently linked with Slim Jxmmi for the single "Kilo,” and released the solo tracks “My Brodie” and “Star in the Room."
All the productivity is a far cry from his emotional November 1 outburst after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston. Desiigner was distraught as he announced he was done rapping.
Interestingly, the lyrics to “Bigger and Bigger” include plenty of gun talk. We reached out to Desiigner to get a full update … stay tuned!!!