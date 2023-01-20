Desiigner Shreds Short-Lived Retirement with 'Bigger & Bigger' Video

Desiigner’s had time to rethink his passionate declaration about retiring due to his disgust with Takeoff’s murder ... and the Brooklyn-bred rapper's decided to go big, and get back in the game.

The former GOOD Music chart-topper is blazing the indie circuit now through a management deal with Riveting Music, and dropped off the new video for his recently released track, “Bigger and Bigger."

The Daniel CZ-directed video takes on a “Batman” feel ... as a giant-sized Desiigner overlooks the city’s nighttime skyline.

Desiigner’s been gearing up for his first full-length project in years -- he recently linked with Slim Jxmmi for the single "Kilo,” and released the solo tracks “My Brodie” and “Star in the Room."

All the productivity is a far cry from his emotional November 1 outburst after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston. Desiigner was distraught as he announced he was done rapping.

