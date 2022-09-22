Desiigner Calls EST Gee 'Garbage' Over $75K Feature

Play video content

Desiigner is trying to complete his next album, but it looks like all hopes of snagging red-hot rapper EST Gee's contributions are in the crapper.

According to Desiigner, he reached out to Gee for a feature verse ... only to learn the tab would run him a cool $75k. Desiigner used to be signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label ... which is probably why he took such offense to Gee's price and ripped him a new one on social media.

He apparently ripped more than that -- he claimed to be on the toilet taking a dump when he fired off his response to Gee!!!

Desiigner then went on to scoff at EST Gee's gold plaques and advised the Kentucky-bred rapper to keep all his gold chains ... and accused him of being a slave within the music industry. Yikes!

It's unclear if Desiigner wanted Gee for his clout or credibility. He does call the Yo Gotti-signed rapper complete garbage -- but those disses came only after he didn't like Gee's fee.