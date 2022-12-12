Desiigner Slams Future Soundalike Claims With 'Pinocchio' TikTok

Desiigner appears to have reconsidered his decision to quit rap following Takeoff's murder ... and is using his new song to once again distance himself from the Future comparisons that have plagued him since his career began.

Over the weekend, Desiigner released the song "Bigger and Bigger" ... an Auto-Tuned blowout that finds the New York-born rapper bragging about his wealth increasing and detailing his past crimes.

Desiigner was obviously peeved by the criticism the song reminded fans of a Future track and used the opportunity to take aim at his critics on TikTok ... captioning the video "When they say I sound like Future" with his new song playing as his nose grew like Pinocchio.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Ironically, Desiigner earned a Billboard No. 1 single before Future when his debut single "Panda" went topped the charts in 2016, but to Desiigner's point ... confusing the two artists at this point doesn't make a ton of sense.

Future recently won Song of the Year with triple-platinum Drake and Tems collaboration "Wait For U," is up for 6 Grammys next year -- and just dumped his song catalog for several million dollars!!!

Play video content

Desiigner threatened to retire over hip hop's violence ... but is back to rapping about his gang of hitters on the new track.