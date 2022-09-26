Hitmaka Says Desiigner Needed a Relationship to Work with EST Gee

That's Why He Wants $75K for Collab !!!

Working relationships are key to locking down guest features ... so says superproducer Hitmaka, who thinks Desiigner blew his top when reacting to EST Gee's $75k asking price for a collab.

We got Hitmaka at LAX and picked his industry brain about Desiigner's recent outburst over EST's steep quote.

He notes artists typically do business off the internet, which could allow for a lower negotiated price. But, ultimately without the established connection, Hitmaka says the price is the price ... whether it's 75 cents or $75k!!!

Desiigner lost it on EST Gee last week ... calling him "garbage" after getting the verse quoted. The Brooklyn-born rapper is now independent after leaving Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music ... which means more DIY opportunities.

Shortly after the viral IG diss, Desiigner seemingly had a change of heart and accepted EST's five-figure fee ... walking back the attacks on the CMG rapper's character -- a humble gesture, but doubtful it'll get him that feature!!!

We also couldn't help but notice Hitmaka was rocking his drippy umbrella chain from NYC Mazza ... and picked his brain on rapper travel protocol with jewelry in the aftermath of PnB Rock's murder.

Hitmaka doubled down on DJ Envy's instructions about artists protecting their valuables ... a clear sign of the times in hip hop culture.