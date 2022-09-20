Future Sells Publishing Catalog For Reported Eight Figures

Future's joined the ranks of Drake, The Weeknd and Kanye other artists flipping their publishing rights into big fat paychecks -- he's sold off his entire catalog to Influence Media Partners.

The deal is said to be worth a "high eight-figures," according to Variety, and includes collaborations with the aforementioned superstars over the course of 612 tracks.

Future's take on the deal is ... “I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs."

He adds, "I’m proud to partner up with Rene [McLean] and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Future has been making music professionally since 2004, and in April he dropped off his ninth studio album, "I Never Liked You" ... which topped the Billboard 200 and went gold in less than 2 months.

The trend of artists selling off their publishing catalogs has run rampant over the past few years ... but don't include Kanye among those guys.

Earlier on Tuesday, Billboard released a report claiming Kanye was seeking up to $175 million for his catalog ... which came as news to him, as he debunked the story on Instagram after consulting with his team.