Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith & Paul Pierce Share a Laugh Post-BET Awards

Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith saw several of his protégés clean up at the BET Awards last night -- and Paul Pierce saw it too!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with the TDE label boss outside the Peacock Theater last night in L.A. ... fresh from racking up new accolades for the empire.

SZA took home Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Best Collaboration alongside Kendrick Lamar for their chart-dominating “Luther” while Doechii walked away with the Best Female Hip Hop artist -- and a new beef with President Donald Trump!!!

Kendrick is operating under his pgLang imprint these days but his 5 wins still hit home for Top -- they're family for life!!!

The extended family includes Paul Pierce, who crashed the shot for a feel-good moment just as Top told us TDE would be expanding its TV and film library.

He'll always be a Boston Celtic -- and L.A. native for life!!!